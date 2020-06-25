GNA "should Resist Egypt's Ceasefire Proposal for Libya"

By David Mack, for The Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.



The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) is at a crucial juncture.

They have momentum on the ground, but they risk losing the chance to restore a unified Libya if they acquiesce to an Egyptian proposal for what amounts to a ceasefire in place, backed by Russia.

This could lead eventually to a dismembered Libya, with the GNA without effective control over its most vital national resources.

Instead, the GNA can insist on continuing its relationship with a broad international coalition and talks among Libyans convened under auspices of a United Nations mediator.

