Amnesty welcomes UN Fact-finding Mission to Libya

Fact-finding mission to investigate crimes is a welcome step towards ending impunity

The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) has today passed a resolution to establish a fact-finding mission to investigate violations and abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law committed by all parties to the conflict in Libya.

The mission also has a mandate to preserve evidence with a view to ensuring that perpetrators of such violations are held accountable. Responding to the resolution, Heba Morayef, MENA Regional Director at Amnesty International said:

"We welcome the establishment of the fact-finding mission as an important and long overdue step towards ending the rampant impunity that has for years fuelled by the horrific crimes committed in Libya.

"Amnesty International and many Libyan and international organizations have been working towards the establishment of an international investigative mechanism on Libya for years. While the fact-finding mission could have had a stronger mandate and come sooner, today's vote sends a clear signal to all perpetrators of crimes under international law in Libya that impunity is no longer an option.

"We call on all parties to the conflict and their allies to fully cooperate with the fact-finding mission's investigation team and help facilitate their work with a view to bringing all those responsible for these violations to justice."

(Source: Amnesty International)