UNDP, KIA create Jobs for Libyan Youth, Women, IDPs

UNDP, KIA partner to create jobs opportunities for youth, women, internally displaced persons

As part of its efforts to support Libya in its way toward long-term economic and livelihoods recovery, The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed today an agreement with Kia Motors in Libya to provide vocational training for at least 60 youth and women, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), across the country.

Through this agreement, UNDP and Kia Motors will also collaborate to raise awareness on the importance of safe driving and explore innovative ways to reduce traffic accidents.

Within the framework of Discover Youth Talent programme run by Kia Motors at the IMPACT Learning training center located in Tripoli, the UNDP-KIA initiative aims at providing greater access to sustainable income opportunities for people affected by the conflict in Libya. UNDP's Accelerator Lab will work with Kia Motors applying technologies and innovative solutions to tackle car accidents and other traffic challenges in the country.

During the signing ceremony held online, Kia Motors CEO in Libya, Mr. Mohamed Kara, stated:

"KIA Motors Libya is delighted to be a partner in this initiative that aims to develop youth, women and internally displaced persons as well as raising awareness on road safety principles and safe and proper driving to help reduce the rate of traffic accidents."

Chairperson of HB Group, Mr. Husni Ibrahim Husni Bey, said:

"It is a great honor for us to sign this partnership agreement, especially for our colleagues at Kia Motor in Libya, to create this must-needed platform for capacity building for Libyans. We have few mechanics educated in Libya and this is a great opportunity for young people to learn a profession that could open job opportunities in a prosperous Libya."

On his part, UNDP Resident Representative in Libya, Mr. Gerardo Noto, said:

"Our livelihoods and economic recovery efforts are the fundamental steps to address vulnerabilities and inequalities in Libya. Involving the private sector is key to sustain growth, maintain social cohesion, and create jobs in the country. This partnership will not only contribute to recovery and stabilization in Libya but also to reducing the number of traffic accidents, which is one of the primary causes of death in the country[i]."

Within this collaboration, UNDP and Kia Motors also agreed to explore new initiatives that they can implement together to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Libya towards improving people's lives leaving no one behind. This agreement is another step on UNDP efforts to engage and partner with private sector to support SDGs implementation in the country.

(Source: UN)