New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Field Security Associate, UNDP - United Nations Development Programme
- Project Manager, UNDP - United Nations Development Programme
- Programme Assistant, UNICEF - United Nations Children's Fund
- Finance Assistant, Creative Associates International
- Electoral Security Facilitator, Creative Associates International
- Public Budgeting and Social Accountability Trainer Consultant, Counterpart International
- Civil Society and Citizen Engagement Consultant, Counterpart International
(Source: UN)
