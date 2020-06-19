How Women are Dealing with Libya's Armed Groups

By Khadeja Ramali and Tim Eaton, for the Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.



How Women are Dealing with Libya's Ever-Present Armed Groups

Libya is in the midst of its third bout of civil war in less than a decade, with no near end in sight. Years of economic decline, governance chaos and conflict have had a deep impact on the country's social fabric, and on the relations between and within its communities.

These developments have had a major effect on the lives of women and girls, whose physical security has been threatened, their mobility curtailed and employment opportunities reduced.

But the period has also seen women find ways of adjusting, by starting their own businesses, pushing back against social restrictions imposed by conservative armed groups, and continuing to seek a voice in the political process.

Click here to read the full story.