HRW: Apparent War Crimes in Tripoli

The Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF) should urgently investigate evidence that fighters affiliated with it apparently tortured, summarily executed, and desecrated corpses of opposing fighters, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said today.

The attacks by the armed group, which is under the command of General Khalifa Hiftar, were recorded and posted on social media in May 2020.

One video shows fighters whom Human Rights Watch has identified as being linked to the armed group beating a man whom they later claimed to have killed. Another shows people Human Rights Watch also identified as fighters with the group apparently desecrating the body of a detained fighter linked with the international recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

(Source: HRW)