Western mercenaries and businessmen have reportedly swindled Khalifa Haftar out of tens of millions of dollars for military hardware and services not delivered.

The revelations come as General Haftar's self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF) suffered a stunning defeat in his ill-fated offensive to take Tripoli from forces loyal to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) anchored there.

(Source: The Independent)