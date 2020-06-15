Libya's Proxy Sponsors face a Dilemma

By Ranj Alaaldin and Emadeddin Badi, for The Brookings Institution. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.



Events in Libya have taken a remarkable turn after the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli, the Government of National Accord (GNA), took back full control of the capital last Monday.

The move forced Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA) to abandon their year-long attempt to take the city and withdraw their forces from other towns and cities in the west of the country.

Haftar's own political survival has also come into serious doubt; there is increased discontent (including defections) within his fractious camp in the south and east, where Haftar's forces still control swathes of territory.

