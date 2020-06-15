EU helps Libya with Mine Clearance

EU provides assistance to Libya in mine clearance operations

Last week, EU Ambassador to Libya Mr. Alan Bugeja and the Libyan Minister of Interior discussed ongoing EU support in demining and clearing IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) so that the inhabitants of the areas around the former frontlines around Tripoli can safely return to their homes.

This support consists of technical assistance, equipment and mine risk education in partnership with the Libyan authorities. The EU is ready to step up this support.

The EU calls on everyone to heed security advice to stay away from unsafe areas until all explosives have been fully cleared. It also recalls and fully supports the recent statement of the Chair of the Mine Ban Convention.

(Source: EU)