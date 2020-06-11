Libya: Humanitarian partners provide aid amid new displacements

About 18,500 people in Libya have been newly displaced this past weekend from Tarhuna and Sirte following the takeover of Tarhuna by forces aligned with Libya's Government of National Accord, and in anticipation of further advances in Sirte.

Many of the newly displaced people are staying with relatives and friends, while others are hosted in schools and mosques.

The displaced people need safety, but also food, water and sanitation and household items. Humanitarian partners are working with local authorities to assess needs and respond.

The UN is ready to respond to 3,000 families, with additional response provided by other organizations, through its Rapid Response Mechanism comprising the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), UNICEF and UNFPA.

A World Health Organization mobile health clinic has been established in Ejdabia.

Libya continues to grapple with COVID-19 amid the insecurity. The number of confirmed cases of the virus has risen to 270, including five deaths, with a surge in cases in the south.

UN and humanitarian partners are working on the front lines, in difficult operating conditions, to provide humanitarian assistance to internally displaced people, returnees, conflict-affected non-displaced Libyans, migrants and refugees who are affected by COVID-19 or ongoing insecurity.

(Source: OCHA)