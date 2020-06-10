Top Menu

Navigation

Libya: "Shocking New Evidence" of Retaliation on Civilians

By on 10th June 2020 in Security

New evidence obtained by Amnesty International indicates that war crimes and other violations may have been committed between 13 April and 1 June by warring parties in Libya during the latest surge in fighting near Tripoli.

Amnesty has examined scores of incidents through witness testimonies, satellite imagery and analysis of open-source photos and videos - providing mounting evidence of looting, the indiscriminate shelling of civilian neighbourhoods, the planting of anti-personnel landmines in civilian buildings, and the parading of corpses.

More here.

(Source: Amnesty International)

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply