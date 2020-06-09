Two Major Libyan Oil Fields Restart

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced the resumption of oil production at El Feel [El Fil, Elephant] oilfield on Sunday June 7, 2020 and confirms the lifting of force majeure on crude oil exports from the Sharara and El Feel fields as of Sunday and Monday, 7th and 8th June 2020 respectively.

NOC chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, commented:

"NOC will start crude oil export operations as soon as possible. I also confirm that crude oil is now reaching Zawiya refinery, which will resume its operations to produce fuel for domestic use. This will reduce pressure on the budget allocated to import fuel.



"On behalf of NOC's board of directors, I would like to thank all the corporation's workers at fields for their exceptional efforts to restart production and carry out necessary maintenance works. We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all the national voices that supported the corporation and to all the international parties that called for the restart of operations. We hope that production will be resumed at all Libyan fields in the nearest future."

The first production phase at El Feel field will start at a capacity of 12000 barrels/day. Production at the field is expected to return to full capacity within 14 days due to the damages caused by the very long shutdown.

(Source: NOC)