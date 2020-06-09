Turkey-Libya Pact Enables New Oil Exploration, Projects

By John Lee.

Turkey has reportedly determined seven licensing areas for oil exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean under its recent pact with Libya.

According to the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah, Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Fatih Dönmez (pictured), made the announcement on Monday during a television interview.

In November, Ankara and Libya's United Nations-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed two separate pacts, one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Dönmez added that, with the recent positive news from Libya, new infrastructure projects in the country can be realized, saying:

"Turkish contractors are very familiar with the region and currently two big Turkish private firms are constructing two new big electricity production plants."

(Source: Daily Sabah)