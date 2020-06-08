Video: Conflict in Libya -- Another initiative

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Warlord Khalifa Haftar announced several offensives in his drive to take full control of Libya.

He had the support of Russia, Egypt and the UAE and everything was going well for him until last month.

He suffered major blows in his battle to capture the capital Tripoli. And his plan to unseat the UN-recognised government based there, collapsed. Haftar's military losses were accelerated by Turkey's military intervention in support of government forces. Haftar has long resisted compromise, but now he's ready to talk.

He's accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by his ally, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, that would start on Monday. It would include foreign fighters leaving Libya. But will this proposal even be considered?

