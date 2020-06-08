New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Programme officer, Agenzia Italiana per la Cooperazione allo Sviluppo (AICS)
- MHPSS Assistant, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Translator, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Finance Archiving Clerk, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Registration Clerk / Operator, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Associate Government Liaison Officer, UNHCR
- Protection Officer, UNHCR
- Protection Assistant (Community Engagement), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Information, Counselling and Legal Assistance(ICLA) Assistant, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
(Source: UN)
