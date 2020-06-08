EU Statement following Call with Foreign Minister

Statement by the EU Head of Delegation, Alan Bugeja following a call with Foreign Minister Siala:

Appreciate the useful call with His Excellency Minister of Foreign Affairs Sialeh on recent developments in Libya, in which she stressed the need for serious participation by both sides in the 5 + 5 talks under the auspices of the United Nations mission aimed at achieving a ceasefire, hopefully Recent developments on the ground will also lead to a return to the political track.

It also stressed the humanitarian commitments of the parties to the conflict to ensure the protection of civilians.

Operation Irene has also been discussed and delegated to contribute to the enforcement of the United Nations arms embargo, as well as its role in curbing illegal oil transactions, as evidenced by a recent attempt by one of the operation's oil loading operation in violation of Council resolutions Relevant security.

(Source: EU)