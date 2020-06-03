By Fehim Taştekin for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

What does Libya's 'Syrianization' scenario mean for key actors?

Will the Libyan conflict lead to another faceoff between Turkey and Russia, similar to the one in Syria?

It is a question that many in Turkey have been asking since the emergency security meeting that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (pictured) convened last week over the deployment of Russian warplanes to Libya from Syria.

The arrival of the Russian jets complicated Turkey's calculations soon after its allies seized a key air base near Tripoli, tipping the scales in the war thanks to Turkish military and intelligence support.

Click here to read more.