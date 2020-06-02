US to Sending Military Trainers to Tunisia?

By Jared Szuba for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

US commander suggests sending military trainers to Tunisia after Russia sends aircraft to Libya

The top US military commander for operations in Africa suggested sending US Army trainers to Tunisia in light of Russia's military involvement in neighboring Libya's civil war.

"As Russia continues to fan the flames of the Libyan conflict, regional security in North Africa is a heightened concern," AFRICOM commander US Army Gen. Stephen Townsend (pictured) said in a press release May 29.

