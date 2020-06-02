New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Liaison and Safety Coordinator, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- WASH Assistant, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- WASH Officer, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Communication officer, Agenzia Italiana per la Cooperazione allo Sviluppo (AICS)
- Programme Officer, Agenzia Italiana per la Cooperazione allo Sviluppo (AICS)
- Principal Human Rights Officer, UNSMIL
- Senior Cluster Coordination Officer (Protection), UNHCR
- Child Protection Assistant, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Programme Monitor, Committed To Good (CTG)
(Source: UN)
