By John Lee.

Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) and the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli have reportedly agreed to restart ceasefire talks.

According to Reuters, a statement from the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said it welcomed their plan to resume talks based on earlier so-called 5+5 meetings, involving five senior officers appointed by each side.

More here.

(Source: Reuters)