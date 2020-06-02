EU Delegation on the Murder of Trafficked Migrants

The European Union Delegation issued the following statement on 30 May in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission to Libya:

The European Union Delegation and EU Member State Heads of Mission condemn the murder of thirty trafficked migrants, mostly Bangladeshi nationals, on 27 May in Mizda [Mezda] which also resulted in others wounded. We welcome instructions by the authorities to open an investigation into this appalling crime and expect the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Our condolences go to the families of the victims and wish a quick recovery to the wounded.

We remain committed to continuing our support to the authorities in strengthening their rule of law capacities so to allow them to counter criminal networks such as the one responsible for this crime and to maximize our assistance to Libyan communities impacted by the trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

We also express our concern about the increase of civilian casualties in Libya over the past weeks as the ongoing conflict continues to take a heavy toll on the most vulnerable, especially the internally displaced Libyans as well as migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers. Libya needs a peaceful political resolution to the ongoing conflict to end the suffering and loss of lives.

(Source: EU)