Swiss Trader accused of alleged Oil Smuggling from Libya

By John Lee.

Swiss-based Trial International has filed a criminal complaint ("dénonciation pénale") for complicity in pillage against Kolmar Group AG before the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland.

According to a joint report published by Trial International and Public Eye on 2 March 2020, the Zug-based trading company had purchased smuggled gasoil from Libya.

Having analysed the evidence gathered during the investigation, Trial International concludes that the Swiss trader may have been complicit in the war crime of pillage.

In a statement, Trial International says it is now up to the Swiss prosecuting authorities to shed light on the Zugese trader's actions.

More here.

(Source: Trial International)