EUR 3 Million more for EU4PSL Project

Libya: additional € 3 million allocated to EU-funded EU4PSL project

The EU Delegation to Libya announces an allocation of 3 million euros funding to EU4PSL - European Union for private sector in Libya, in addition to the previous 7 million euros.

It is a project successfully implemented by Expertise France and in close collaboration with the Libyan Authorities, which aims to support the development of the economic opportunities in Libya.

The key activities of this project are:

The support to the Chambers of Commerce capacities to address the entrepreneurs needs

An economic reform white paper

2 sales points to support women entrepreneurs

Microcredit to develop mini markets

Creation of junior enterprises within Libyan universities

A bachelor accredited course in Entrepreneurship & Business Development

To expand Libus, the Libyan Online Business School

EU4PSL is a project financed by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France.It improves Libya's business environment in order to generate economic growth and job opportunities in particular for the youth and women. EU4PSL project is part of European Union support to the private sector development in Libya, such as SLEIDSE project, which is also implemented by Expertise France.

(Source: EU)