New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Programme Associate G6 (SOCIAL PROTECTION), WFP - World Food Programme
- Programme Policy Officer SC 8, WFP - World Food Programme
- Programme Associate SC 6 (CBT), WFP - World Food Programme
- Senior Programme Associate SC 7, WFP - World Food Programme
- Programme Associate SC 6 (Partnerships), WFP - World Food Programme
- Monitoring Associate SC 6, WFP - World Food Programme
- Aviation Associate SC6. WFP - World Food Programme
- Protection Officer (Referral - Case Management), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Protection Assistant (Case Management), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- National Project Coordinator (NPC), FAO - Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
- Medical Team Leader, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- International Partnership Development Consultant, UNICEF
(Source: UN)
