Haftar's Setback to Change the Course of Libya's War?

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Khalifa Haftar told the world he's the only man who can bring stability back to Libya. The warlord launched a military offensive last year to take control of the capital from the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

But his forces have suffered a series of setbacks in the past month. In the latest, Haftar's forces lost control of the headquarters of his offensive: Al Watiya air base southwest of Tripoli.

Troops backing the government in Tripoli say they've destroyed weapons provided by Russia and the United Arab Emirates. While Prime Minister Fayez Serraj hailed victory, he warned the battle is far from over.

Haftar's spokesman downplayed the loss. How will this shape the course of Libya's civil war, now in its seventh year?

Presenter:

Bernard Smith

Guests:

Peter Millett, - Former British Ambassador to Libya. (2015-2018)

Mansour El-Kikhia - Professor of Politics at the University of Texas in San Antonio

Jason Pack - Founder of Libya-Analysis, a Libyan affairs think tank