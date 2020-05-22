Tunisian Company Joins LBBC

By John Lee.

Tunisian-based NAME Logistics has joined the Libyan British Business Council (LBBC).

Their representatives in EU, MENA region and Egypt arrange multimodal transport to Benghazi and Tripoli.

They are currently moving all air cargo requirements UK/EU to Libya via AMM (Jordan) and CAI (Egypt) to Libya by air. Transit delivery time from departure is 4 working days.

These are regular weekly flights.

They are using CAI on transit, trucking to BEN (Benghazi) and MRA (Misurata) by road, transit delivery time since arrival CAI , 4 days to BEN , 6 days to MRA.

(Source: Libyan British Business Council)