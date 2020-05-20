EU Funds School Rehabilitation in Libya

UNICEF has completed the rehabilitation of Alzohoor School in Ain Zara Municipality providing access to improved education environment for nearly 800 girls and 950 boys.

On the occasion of the official completion, an inauguration ceremony took place on 10 May.

The school original building was destroyed and heavily damaged in 2019.

This school is one of three schools that have been rehabilitated in Tripoli by UNICEF this year. Rehabilitation is also underway in two other schools in Tripoli which will bring the number of benefiting students to nearly 3573 children.

School rehabilitation is funded by generous contributions from the European Union.

(Source: EU)