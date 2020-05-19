New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Protection Officer (Referral - Case Management), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Protection Assistant (Case Management), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Protection Officer, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Protection Assistant (Case Worker GBV), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Protection Assistant, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- National Project Coordinator, FAO - Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
- Medical Team Leader, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
(Source: UN)
