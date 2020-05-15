Turkish Petroleum "seeking Libya Exploration Permit"

By John Lee.

Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) has reportedly applied to Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) for an exploration permit in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey's Anadolu Agency quotes Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez as saying that exploration will begin as soon as the process is completed.

Last year the GNA signed an agreement with Turkey to create an exclusive economic zone from Turkey's southern Mediterranean coast to Libya's northeast coast.

Greece, Cyprus and others have opposed the accord.

(Source: Reuters)