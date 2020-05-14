It's Syrian vs. Syrian in Libya

By Anchal Vohra, for Foreign Policy. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Turkey and Russia are using desperate mercenaries from the last war to fight in the next one.

Mohammad Abu al-Saar, a mechanic at a car repair shop in Homs, Syria, was detained and tortured by the country's ruling regime, like thousands of other protesters, in one of its dungeons. (His name is changed in this article at his request.)

The day he was released, he picked up a weapon to seek revenge, guard his city, and usher in a new era of political freedom. It was April 2012, just a year into the rebellion-there was still hope for a positive outcome.

Eight years later, he is a hired gun, fighting in someone else's war, over 1,200 miles away in Libya.

