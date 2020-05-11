New Military Operation EUNAVFOR MED IRINI Sets Sail

On 4 May, the European Union Operation EUNAVFOR MED IRINI commenced its activities at sea with the French naval vessel Jean Bart and a maritime patrol aircraft contributed by Luxembourg.

Assets such as the French ship Jean Bart are particularly valuable for the Operation as they have the potential to monitor both the sea lines of communication and the air traffic flow. This double effort is essential for the implementation of the Operation's mandate in full compliance with the Berlin conference, ensuring impartiality and conflict sensitivity.

Operation Irini (named after the Greek goddess for "peace") was planned in a very short timeframe and launched on 31 March, following a decision by the Council of the European Union.

The main task is the implementation of the arms embargo on Libya under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Operation also has secondary tasks including monitoring illegal oil trafficking from Libya, contributing to countering human trafficking and smuggling activities (through air monitoring) and contributing to the training of the Libyan Coast Guard and Navy.

(Source: EU)