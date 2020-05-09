NOC to Produce LPG at Sharara Oil Field

The National Oil Corporation's subsidiaries and Repsol Consortium have reached the final stages of an ambitious study to recover LPG contained in flare gas in the Sharara oil field.

This cooking gas will then be made available to residents in Southern Libya at its legal price.

Capturing flare gas and putting it to good use will reduce the levels of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere at the Sharara oil field and reduce waste.

"Of course, there are significant environmental advantages for this project," said NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla. "But just as importantly, it will provide affordable cooking gas for citizens in the south who have been suffering since the start of this conflict.

"The situation in the south is unacceptable. The ongoing fighting and unrest are preventing us from sending regular convoys of gas from depots in the north, so we have to look for a more viable solution that benefits people and the environment."

Talks with providers of the technology have reached the final stages. The new technology will allow the separation of LPG from flare gas in a cost-effective way. The project is estimated to take about 18 months to complete.

(Source: NOC)