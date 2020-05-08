Leaked UN Report "Links" Russian Military Group with LNA

By John Lee.

A leaked report from a UN panel monitoring Libya sanctions is quoted as saying that a Russian private security firm is actively supporting Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) in its assault on Tripoli.

The 57-page report, obtained by the Reuters, AP and AFP news agencies, says Wagner Group has between 800 and 1,200 military contractors in Libya, including snipers and specialized military teams.

Investigations have linked the organisation to wealthy Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin; Mr Prigozhin, said to be part of President Putin's elite circle, has denied it.

(Sources: Reuters, BBC, RFERL)