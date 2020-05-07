EUR18m from EU for UNDP Resilience Programme in Libya

EU increases funds to €18 million for UNDP Resilience programme in Libya targeting 20 new municipalities

Within the framework of the European Union Trust Fund for Africa "the North of Africa Window," the EU has backed with €18 million a new phase of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resilience project in Libya which aims at improving the living conditions of vulnerable populations in the municipalities most affected by conflict and by the new challenging situation created by COVID-19 pandemic.

People in six municipalities in Greater Tripoli have now better access to health, education, energy and water and sanitation services through 10 health facilities, seven schools, five water and sanitation infrastructures, three sport and recreation centres, and an electrical substation rehabilitated; as well as through the provision of generators, ambulances, medical equipment, and sewage and garbage trucks among other equipment.

During the coming three years, UNDP's project will undertake civil works and deliver equipment targeting different sectors such as energy, water, sanitation, health, and education, conduct activities towards social cohesion and community security, and support local economic recovery and development, by enhancing livelihoods opportunities.

(Source: EU)