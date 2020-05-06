Tragedy and Farce in Libya

By Jason Pack for the Middle East Institute. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

History has been repeating itself in Libya; this time as farce and tragedy rolled into one.

Libya's most famous rogue, Gen. Khalifa Hifter, head of the so-called Libyan National Army (LNA), has been engaging in wily and contradictory actions meant to capture media attention.

Over the past week, he attacked hospitals dealing with the pandemic, proclaimed himself as possessing a "popular mandate" to rule, and most paradoxically, announced that the LNA had agreed to a humanitarian truce for Ramadan, then days later bombed civilians in Tripoli.

Click here to read the full story.