Pandemic and Human Rights in Times of Conflict

This article is part of a series of opinion pieces about Libya's response to the pandemic within the ongoing conflict, through a human rights lens. The series is published in partnership with Lawyers for Justice in Libya , under the title "Libya: between conflict and pandemic, what hope for human rights?"

For Libya, a state that has been decaying for 9 years amidst outbreaks of horrific violence such as the now year long assault on its capital Tripoli, a global pandemic is the last thing it needs. So much so that even whilst the rest of the world sacrifice their economies on the alter of public health, Libya has simply told Covid-19 to wait its turn. This may seem understandable given that during March coronavirus had officially claimed ten cases, whilst the war had over 800 casualties. However, it could prove a catastrophic miscalculation given how inadequately prepared Libya would be to fight a serious outbreak.

After all, since 2011's revolution against Muammar al-Gaddafi, the idea of a state that can administer all areas of this expansive country has failed to materialise. Instead, Libya has almost become a Matryoshka doll of states: one country now holds two central authorities (one in the east and one in the west), and each unpacks into myriad city, tribal or municipality based administrations.

It's a paradigm that both provides Libya a unique approach to fighting this virus and gravely undermines that same advantage. The local knowledge, accountability and support mechanisms of smaller governance units theoretically makes them better able to track and contain cases; which currently seems to be the accepted wisdom on best practice for engaging this crisis. However, the inability of the two central authorities to devolve resources competently, create effective replicable procedures, or a unified message that can engage the population, means that each of these local units are isolated and constrained by an inability to leverage the capacity or material benefits of working with their counterparts.