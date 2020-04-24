Discrimination threatens Right to Health of Libyan Minorities

Historic discrimination threatens right to health of minorities in the south amid COVID-19

The Libyan authorities and militias in control of southern cities and towns and international donors must ensure that those most marginalized are factored into their emergency public health response to the spread of COVID-19, Amnesty International said today.

Libya's public health system has been undermined by years of armed conflict and insecurity including attacks on medical facilities, the exodus of qualified medical personnel and frequent militia interference in the provision of medical services.

In addition to these general risks, pre-existing discrimination against ethnic minority groups such as the Tabu and Tuareg create additional barriers to their access to healthcare.

Please click here to download the full report.

(Source: Amnesty International)