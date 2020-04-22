Fulbright Student Program and FLTA for 2021-2022

U.S. Embassy Libya is pleased to announce the opening of two Fulbright program competitions for the 2021-2022 academic year: the Fulbright Foreign Student Program and Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Program.

These exchange programs are funded by the U.S. Department of State and were initiated by U.S. Senator William J. Fulbright in 1946 to increase international educational exchange between Americans and citizens of more than 150 countries worldwide.

The Fulbright Foreign Student Program provides Libyan graduate students and young professionals the opportunity to pursue fully-funded graduate-level study in the United States. Applicants may apply in most fields of study, including humanities, social science, science, technology, and engineering, but not clinical studies such as medicine, nursing, or dentistry.

Applicants must have excellent academic track records, strong English language skills, outstanding character, and a desire to use skills gained in the United States to serve Libya upon completion of their studies. The program is administered by AMIDEAST Libya, in cooperation with the U.S. Embassy to Libya.

Interested applicants must apply online by May 1, 2020, and may find full program details at https://ly.usembassy.gov/apply-now-fulbright-foreign-student-program-for-2021-2022/.

The Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Program provides teachers of English as a Foreign Language the opportunity to refine their teaching skills and broaden their knowledge of American cultures and customs while strengthening the instruction of Arabic at colleges and universities in the United States.

The FLTA is a non-degree program that places young professionals as Arabic Language teaching assistants for one academic year (10 months). Interested applicants must apply online by May 31, 2020, and may find full program details at https://ly.usembassy.gov/apply-now-fulbright-foreign-language-teaching-assistant-flta-program-2021-2022/.

In addition to academic experiences, Fulbright scholarships also provide transformative cultural exchange experiences. As Fulbright participants, Libyan grantees will have the unique opportunity to experience life in the United States and also share Libya's unique culture and traditions with Americans.

These opportunities are only open to Libyan citizens residing in Libya and preference will be given to applicants who have little or no previous experience studying or living in the United States. There are multiple rounds to the application and selection process, and all applicants are assessed on the basis of merit.

All costs related to these programs will be covered by the U.S. Department of State, including international airfare, lodging and visa-related fees. For all details on eligibility and application requirements for these and all U.S. exchange programs offered for Libyans, please visit U.S. Embassy Libya's website at: https://ly.usembassy.gov.

(Source: U.S. Embassy Libya)