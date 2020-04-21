UAE Groups Suspected of Violation of Arms Embargo

By John Lee.

UAE-based companies have reportedly shipped nearly 11,000 tonnes of jet fuel to eastern Libya, in a suspected violation of an international arms embargo.

According to documents seen by the Financial Times, the shipment, under investigation by a UN panel of experts, had a market value of nearly $5 million when it was loaded in the UAE, and it was delivered last month to the city of Benghazi, the headquarters of General Khalifa Haftar (pictured) and his Libyan National Army (LNA).

(Source: Financial Times)