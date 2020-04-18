EU providing Medicines to Vulnerable Women and Children

EU helps provide essential medicines to vulnerable women and children

An estimated 225,000 women and children will benefit from some 122 tonnes of lifesaving and essential medicines and supplies that have arrived in Libya; the supplies are essential to the implementation of an integrated Maternal Child Health programme.

They will ensure that quality primary health and lifesaving Maternal, New-born and Child Health Care and Nutrition services are strengthened to avoid preventable morbidity and mortality among vulnerable populations, especially women and children.

The projected 225,000 women and children accessing 34 health facilities located in 26 municipalities will benefit through direct support from UNICEF, with a generous contribution from the European Union in Libya, the governments of Italy and France, as well as the US State Department.

(Source: EU)