Video: Tripoli Retakes Three Cities from Haftar

Libyan renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar's forces have fired rockets at residential areas in the capital Tripoli.

The attack comes after the internationally recognised government recaptured three cities from Haftar's forces in the past 24 hours, as Turkish air attacks boosted the Government of National Accord's (GNA) advance.

In April 2019, Haftar launched a military campaign to seize the capital, Tripoli but the GNA's forces largely stalled the offensive.

Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli: