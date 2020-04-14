New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Reporting and Information Management Assistant, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Subject Matter Expert on CVE in Libya and the Sahel, Management Systems International (MSI)
- Protection Manager, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Property Management Assistant, UNSMIL - United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Compliance and Transparency Intern, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
(Source: UN)
