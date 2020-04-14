Fourth Shipment of Equipment to Fight COVID-19

Almost a hundred boxes of health care equipment hace arrived at the NOC warehouse, for later distribution to clinics and hospitals across all Libya.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC)'s Sustainable Development Department received on Monday April 13, 2020, the fourth shipment of medical equipment. This is part of the corporation's ongoing efforts to help fight the coronavirus disease.

These new supplies will be shared with numerous NOC subsidiaries across the whole of Libya.

Mr Mokhtar Abdedayem, manager of NOC's Sustainable Development Department, said:

"We are working hard to provide more essential medical equipment such as masks, ventilators, protective coveralls and other medical items. We have already sent the first convoy to the south; and municipalities will start the distribution very soon.

"The feedback I have had from medical experts and doctors has been very positive, saying that these are the right types of materials for the emergency."

(Source: NOC)