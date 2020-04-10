Remembering Libya's Revolutionary PM, Mahmoud Jibril

By Jeffrey Feltman and Gene A Cretz. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.



Remembering Libya's revolutionary prime minister, Mahmoud Jibril

Largely overlooked in the incessant coronavirus news coverage in the United States was the death from COVID-19 of Mahmoud Jibril, one of Libya's 2011 revolutionary leaders, in a Cairo hospital on April 5.

Of all the Libyans who appealed to world leaders to go beyond lip service in support of the 2011 uprising, Jibril was arguably the most influential.

While often dour (and occasionally sour), he conveyed dispassionate technocratic professionalism to help tip the balance toward international intervention in the critical weeks leading up to the March 17 Security Council resolution authorizing military force and well beyond.

(Source: Brookings Institution)