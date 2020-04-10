EU Condemns Hospital Attack in Tripoli

Statement by the EU Spokesperson on the hospital attack in Tripoli

The shelling of medical facilities in Libya such as Tripoli's Al Khadra General Hospital on Tuesday [7th April], causing injuries and damages to the functionality of this medical facility, including its maternity and intensive care units, is unacceptable and must stop.

This attack is even more deplorable at a moment when Libya is facing the difficult circumstances around the coronavirus crisis and should be united in containing the outbreak.

All parties should respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and protect those most vulnerable as well as the healthcare workers and crucial medical infrastructure.

As stressed in the 27 March Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union, we urge all relevant Libyan actors to immediately stop the fighting, commit to a total ceasefire and return to political negotiations to reach a political solution to the crisis in Libya.

The European Union will continue to support the UN-led efforts to implement the Berlin conclusions and help the Libyans find ways to return to stability and peace.

(Source: EU)