Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Program

The U.S. Embassy Libya has announced the call for applications for the 2021-2022 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) program.

The Fulbright FLTA Program provides young teachers of English as a Foreign Language the opportunity to refine their teaching skills and broaden their knowledge of American cultures and customs while strengthening the instruction of Arabic at colleges and universities in the United States.

The FLTA is a non-degree program that will begin in the summer of 2021 and last for one academic year (10 months). All Fulbright FLTA participants receive a monthly stipend, accident and sickness coverage, and travel support.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must:

Be an English teacher or in training to become an English teacher;

Be between 23 and 35 years of age;

Possess the equivalent of a U.S. Bachelor's degree, at minimum, by June 1, 2020;

Be a Libyan national and reside in Libya throughout the nomination and selection process;

Be fluent in English (selected applicants will have to sit for the TOEFL ITP test to determine their level);

Be able to travel and participate in the program with no dependents*

*IMPORTANT NOTE: Candidates in this program may not bring spouses or dependents with them to the United States. By extension of this policy, pregnant candidates may not participate in the program if the birth is due during the program period.

Preference will be given to those candidates who have little or have no prior experience living in the United States. U.S. citizens or green card holders are not eligible to apply.

Plagiarism

Material misrepresentation (e.g., plagiarism) at any time during the application period is grounds for selection withdrawal, as well as ineligibility for future participation.

Program Provisions

This is a fully-funded program. All Fulbright FLTA participants receive a monthly stipend, accident and sickness coverage, and travel support. U.S. host institutions provide tuition waivers to support any required coursework.

Application Process

Candidates must submit an online application online using the website https://apply.iie.org/flta2021 by May 31, 2020 at 11:59pm Eastern European Time.

Application attachments must include:

Notarized copies of diplomas for all post-secondary schools attended (should you anticipate receiving your bachelor's diploma in summer of 2020, please upload an official letter from the dean of your faculty explaining the reason your diploma cannot be submitted at the time of application);

Copy of TOEFL or IELTS score report (only if available); and

A copy of your passport.

Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted by the U.S. Embassy Libya for interviews. Program participants will be selected through a merit-based, open competition in which leadership potential, teaching excellence, and ability to adjust to academic life in the United States are all considered. Preference will be given to students who have little or no previous experience studying or living in the United States. Those with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Application Deadline: May 31, 2020 at 11:59 PM Eastern European Time.

Questions? Please send an email to: [email protected]

(Source: U.S. Embassy Tripoli)