By Metin Gurcan for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Battle for air supremacy heats up in Libya despite COVID-19 outbreak

Renewed fighting in Libya, where both sides rely on drone support from foreign backers, has fueled a battle for air supremacy that augurs further escalation despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

It also raises the prospect of Turkey sending more military aid to its allies.

Click here to read more.