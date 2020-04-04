Ensuring access to Clean Water in Sabha

Libya: Ensuring access to clean water to promote health for communities in Sabha

To overcome the burdens on community members, to mitigate the adverse health and environmental impacts and to contribute to the improved quality of life, the EU together with its partner IOM has supplied the General Water and Waste Water Company (GWWC) in Sabha with waste water pumps for the main sewage system under the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa.

Recently, the director of GWWC received additional tools in the presence of municipal and community representatives:

"With the pumps and tires, we can work faster and run more shifts with the sewage trucks. That way we can cover more areas in the city, keep waste water rooms clean and help avoid streets flooding with black water. We know the effect of black water; we do not want what happened before to happen again".

These much-needed pumps have improved access to waste water services for almost 110,000 inhabitants. Living conditions have also been improved through the removal of solid waste and the creation of a public green zone in the Karama area in Sabha.

Given the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the EU is determined more than ever to continue to ensure that local communities have access to clean water so that they can meet their basic needs and adopt positive hygiene behaviours.

(Source: EU)