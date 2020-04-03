Why Libya's 'Ignored War' will come to Haunt a Blinkered West

By Tarek Megerisi, policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.



Why the 'ignored war' in Libya will come to haunt a blinkered west

The most recent ally of Khalifa Haftar, the general who has been attacking the Libyan capital Tripoli since April last year, is Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

This union was formalised recently with the opening of a "Libyan embassy" in Damascus.

The alarming partnership has been forged almost completely without comment.

What happens with Libya no longer seems to concern anyone. It's as though the whole conflict has ceased to exist.

(Source: The Guardian)