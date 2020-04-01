US Commits $6m to Libya for COVID-19 Response

By John Lee.

The US will provide $6 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Libya in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Embassy to Libya has announced.

In a statement, the Embassy said:

"These funds will help health officials to prevent the spread of the disease and to respond to those in need who've contracted the disease or who are most vulnerable to contracting the disease. Our engagement in the #coronavirus response illustrates America's long-standing humanitarian concern for those in distress.

"This newly announced assistance joins decades of U.S. investments in Libya's health sector and overall development, implemented primarily through USAID. The U.S. has invested more than $715 million in total assistance for Libya over the past 20 years

"Since 2009, Americans have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance globally. This money has saved lives, protected people who are most vulnerable to disease, built health institutions, and promoted the stability of communities and nations.

"Link to U.S. State Department announcement: https://www.state.gov/the-united-states-is-leading-the-humanitarian-and-health-assistance-response-to-covid-19/

(Source: US Embassy)